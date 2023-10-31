Video: AEW Releases Supercut Of MJF's Record-Breaking World Title Reign

MJF might not be in possession of the physical AEW World Championship title belt, but that doesn't change the fact that as of tomorrow he will be the longest reigning AEW World Champion in the young history of the fledgling world title. AEW is celebrating MJF's historic reign with a supercut of all of the champion's defenses and notable moments over the past few hundred days.

Starting with his November 19 win over former champion Jon Moxley, the supercut also includes the unveiling of MJF's Burberry belt, known as the "Triple B." The supercut not only features the televised defenses, but also his PPV defenses, including highlights from the 60-minute Iron Man Match that MJF wrestled against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution. While MJF and Adam Cole's ROH World Tag Title reign is not featured, much of "The Devil"'s budding friendship with Cole, as well as their main event match against each other at AEW All In, which took place in-front of AEW's biggest crowd ever at London's Wembley Stadium.

On Saturday, MJF defeated Kenny Omega, who had previously held the record for the longest single reign in the title's history. On just three days notice, MJF managed to outfight the former-IWGP Heavyweight Champion. With Omega, and the record, in MJF's rear-view mirror, he's now focused on November 18, when MJF will defend his title against "Switchblade" Jay White, who stole MJF's title belt weeks ago and will only return it if MJF is able to defeat the Bullet Club Gold leader.