AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/2): 200th Episode, The Elite Compete, Two Title Matches

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for August 2, 2023!

Tonight's show promises to be a historic one as it is officially the 200th episode of "Dynamite." To celebrate the landmark moment, Tony Khan has promised that the first matches for the highly-anticipated All In event will be announced during the show.

AEW has already made news today by confirming that The Elite have all signed new contracts, and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are going to be looking to kickstart this new period of their careers in style tonight. They will be in trios action against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

The AEW World Champion, MJF is also set to talk on tonight's show. Coming off his and Adam Cole's failed attempts to become AEW World Tag Team Champions, and after CM Punk claimed that he is the real World Champion there is plenty for him to address.

There is also going to be championship action on the show in the women's division as Toni Storm will be defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, as the battle between The Outcasts and the original stars continues. Aussie Open will be defending their recently won ROH World Tag Team Championships as well when they compete against Kommander and El Hijo del Vikingo.

The tension in the Jericho Appreciation Society will continue to be pushed as Chris Jericho teams up with Konosuke Takeshita to face Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara as Don Callis continues to try win Jericho over.

New FTW Champion Jack Perry is also set for a face-to-face confrontation with ECW legend Jerry Lynn following his recent comments about the classic company and the title he has won. Finally, there will be an anything goes triple threat match between Penta El Zero M faces Jon Moxley and Trent Beretta following the tag team match they were all involved in last week.

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac