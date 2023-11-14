Drew McIntyre Attacks Jey Uso, Helps The Judgment Day Retain Tag Titles On WWE Raw

An alignment between Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley has been teased for weeks, and Monday night, at the conclusion of the main event of "WWE Raw," it appears as though the two have officially come to terms.

In a back-and-forth bout for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship pitting champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor against former champs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, it appeared as though the challengers were poised to recapture the gold. After a near fall following a Cody 1-D on Balor that was broken up by Priest, things got vicious as all four combatants hit the outside. Priest blasted Rhodes into the ringpost, obliterating one section of the LED panel, and then chokeslammed him onto the apron. He then made his way to the other side of the ring, only to be hit by a flying Uso over the top rope.

As Uso recovered and got to a knee, something drew his attention, and the camera quickly panned to a glaring McIntyre, staring at the former Bloodline member. McIntyre then smashed Uso with a Claymore and rolled him into the ring, where Balor quickly made the cover to retain the titles.

With the show coming to an end, Ripley and McIntyre shook hands atop the entrance ramp as Rhodes and Uso looked on in disbelief. Time will now tell whether or not McIntyre will officially be added to WarGames at Survivor Series, and what that might mean for the other side of the matchup in terms of potentially evening up the sides.