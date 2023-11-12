Update On Planned Participants For Men's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE is on the path to its Survivor Series event later this month and the event is set to mark the return of the chaotic WarGames match. Last week's "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" shows each saw the prospective teams line up for the women's and men's editions of the match. For the men's match, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn have aligned against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. That makes four-on-four, leaving questions over who the fifth member of each team will be.

Fightful Select reported on that matter, corroborating earlier reports that Drew McIntyre was planned to join The Judgment Day's side in the match. According to Fightful, that has been "the working plan" for a few months. On the babyface team, Randy Orton has reportedly been penciled in to return since this past summer. Furthermore, a reveal has reportedly been tentatively scheduled for before the event to avoid undue speculation around CM Punk.

Randy Orton hasn't been in a WWE ring since May of last year when he and Matt Riddle lost the WWE Tag Team Championship Unification match against the Usos. He has been sidelined with severe back issues, which at one point threatened his career. News of his return will undoubtedly be exciting for fans and mark the end of a long road to recovery. But as with all things in wrestling, everything is subject to change and time will tell.