Update On Randy Orton's Health, WWE Return & Potential SummerSlam 2023 Involvement

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022 with no timetable for a return. He underwent lower back fusion surgery in November and has been healing ever since.

Fightful Select has now provided an update on where things are reportedly at with "The Viper." Following on-and-off speculation from fans that Orton could return soon, it was noted that he is not currently factored into WWE's creative plans. Their sources also said not to count on Orton returning at SummerSlam on Saturday. However, if Orton is working on returning imminently, he's keeping it close to the vest.

The 43-year-old is reportedly not cleared for in-ring training but he has resumed lifting weights and bulking up in the meantime. Following his lower back surgery — which is said to be uncharted territory among wrestlers — doctors advised the third-generation star to not wrestle again. Despite that, it appears Orton is intent on returning at some point. When it comes time for Orton to resume in-ring training, it's likely that he will be brought into WWE's Performance Center in Orlando for that process.

Orton last worked a WWE Tag Team Championship unification match on "WWE SmackDown" in May 2022. He and Matt Riddle lost their "Raw" Tag Team Championship to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions The Usos in that bout. Riddle has remained a singles competitor since then with feuds against the likes of Seth Rollins and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The tag team titles, now currently held by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, have remained unified as well.