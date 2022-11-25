Update On Randy Orton's Back Injury

"The Viper" does not appear WWE-bound for some time.

Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back; a procedure that would keep the multi-time world champion out of action for a significant period. Sources close to Fightful said that the company would be lucky to have Orton back after the injury, considering the severity of the injury and the length of Orton's career. There is no word on when the surgery took place, nor is there any timetable for Orton's return. The company currently has no long-term plans in place for Orton, and there is no word on what effect the time off will have on Orton's contract.

Orton has been injured since May, teaming with his RK-Bro teammate –and then-"Raw" Tag Team Champion– Matt Riddle to face the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions The Usos in a title unification match. Since then, details about Orton's injury and recovery have been coming out in drips and drabs, with the Superstar's wife sharing a photo on Instagram showing Orton having undergone some kind of medical procedure, and looking a long way from full recovery. Orton was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE Superstars go for surgery and rehabilitation. Orton hasn't been completely radio silent, as the former champion recently paid tribute to former rival Umaga, calling the cousin of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns the "real Head of the Table."

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently commented on Orton's injury, specifying how difficult back injuries make even the simplest task.