As noted earlier, WWE announced that Randy Orton and Riddle were injured after suffering a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline on last week’s SmackDown.

Although Riddle returned to action on this week’s Raw, it appears his RK-Bro teammate, Orton, is being written off WWE TV for the time being. On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE announced that Orton is consulting with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury. WWE has provided the following update via social media:

Randy Orton is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.

While it is unknown if Orton is dealing with a legitimate injury, The Viper is known to take periods of time away from WWE every year.

Orton is expected to wrestle Roman Reigns at the July 30 “SummerSlam” premium live event, per The Wrestling Observer. The same report also noted that Riddle will wrestle Reigns at the July 2 “Money in the Bank” premium live event, even though promotional material for MITB is no longer advertising The Tribal Chief. Earlier this week on Raw, Riddle referred to Reigns as “a tribal piece of trash,” possibly setting up their rumored match for the future.

It was also announced on SmackDown that Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura will team against Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos on Monday’s Raw.

