WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/13 - Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, The Miz Vs. Ivar And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 13, 2023, coming to you live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.!

Before they face one another in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Judgment Day will be putting their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Damian Priest and Finn Balor had previously dethroned Jey and Rhodes as titleholders on the October 16 edition of "Raw".

Last week, The Miz ensured that he would be the one to face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship on November 25 after he defeated Ivar, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match. However, Ivar came seconds away from winning when he pinned Ricochet as Miz simultaneously pinned Reed, but Ricochet managed to kick out at the last second. Tonight, Ivar has a chance to seek some retribution as he collides with "The A Lister".

After attacking her ally Candice LeRae backstage on October 23 and defeating her in a match due to referee stoppage the following week, Xia Li looks to score another win tonight as she squares off with Indi Hartwell. LeRae isn't the only one that has been blindsided by Li, as she forced Becky Lynch to be pulled from the Women's World Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal last week after taking her out on the ramp.

Elsewhere in the women's division, one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven will be going one-on-one with Tegan Nox. The two women, along with their respective partners Chelsea Green and Natalya, have found themselves at odds over the past few weeks.

Additionally, Ludwig Kaiser will be taking on Tommaso Ciampa as tensions between #DIY and Imperium continue to rise while Shinsuke Nakamura faces Otis following an in-ring confrontation last week. The aforementioned GUNTHER and Lynch, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins are also all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.