Sting & Darby Allin Beat Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage In AEW All In Coffin Match

In front of more than 80,000 people in Wembley Stadium, Darby Allin and "The Icon" Sting overcame Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland in a coffin match.

The sixth match of AEW All In saw the undefeated team of Sting and Allin continue their streak, pushing it to 20 straight matches without a loss. During the match, Luchasaurus would interfere to help a troubled Cage, taking down Allin and Sting in the process. Nick Wayne, who has been a sidekick of Allin, would involve himself as well, being carried to the back by Luchasaurus with the announce team wondering where he's taking the 18-year-old. The match ended with Strickland inside the coffin, taking a coffin drop from Allin off the top rope onto the object, with Sting and Allin slamming the door for the win. Controversy could come into play, however, as Strickland's hair was exposed on the outside of the coffin.

Following the big win at All In, Allin will now have his sights set on regaining his TNT Championship at next weekend's AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, looking to capture the belt for the third time in his young career against Luchasaurus.