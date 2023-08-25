Why AEW's Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Has Brought Prestige Back To TNT Championship

Christian Cage has paraded around the TNT Championship in recent weeks despite Luchasaurus being recognized as the legitimate titleholder. Nevertheless, AEW President Tony Khan recently shared on "AEW Unrestricted" that he believes Cage is bringing back prestige to the title.

"I do think it's going to be a great match," Khan said of Cage and Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin and Sting at AEW All In. "Two rivalries that Darby has had on 'Dynamite,' 'Rampage,' and 'Collision' coming together with Darby's rivalries with Swerve Strickland, his old friend, and with Christian Cage, the self-proclaimed TNT Champion, the title Darby has held himself on two occasions. Many consider Darby to be the greatest TNT Champion of all time whereas nobody considers Christian Cage to actually be the TNT Champion except Christian himself."

Khan continued, "But Christian Cage is definitely one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and in a bizarre way, having such a great wrestler carrying around the championship, whether he deserves it or not, has brought prestige back to the championship, whether he meant to do it that way or not. When you see a big name star like Christian Cage with a belt, whether he deserves to be the one holding it or not, I do think it has brought even more prestige to the championship."

Cage was not initially advertised for All In, but he was added as a late replacement for AR Fox in the tag team Coffin match in London. As of this writing, Luchasaurus is slated to defend the TNT title against Allin at AEW All Out on September 3.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.