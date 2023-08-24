Christian Cage Replaces AR Fox In Tag Team Coffin Match At AEW All In

Christian Cage is headed to London, England.

During Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest" special, Swerve Strickland had Prince Nana dismissed A.R. Fox from the Mogul Affiliates after he was the one to be pinned in their tornado tag team match against Darby Allin and Nick Wayne. Brian Cage then blindsided Fox and caught him with a Drill Claw.

All was not lost for Fox though, as he found some aid in Allin, Wayne, and Sting. After helping Fox up, Allin asked Strickland who Fox's replacement was in the tag team coffin match at AEW All In against himself and Sting. Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus sauntered down the entrance ramp, and Cage revealed himself to be the man after some choice words for Wayne about his father, the late Buddy Wayne.

Fox first joined forces with the Mogul Embassy in late July, betraying Allin during a singles match he had with Strickland on "Dynamite". Prior to that, he had been aligned with Top Flight and wrestled a variety of matches across "Dynamite", "Dark", "Dark: Elevation" and "Rampage" dating back to July 2022.

The tag team coffin match was initially announced two weeks ago, ultimately boiling down to tensions arising between Allin and Strickland in the 2023 Royal Rampage match.