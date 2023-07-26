AR Fox Turns Heel On AEW Dynamite, Joins Swerve Strickland's Mogul Embassy

A.R. Fox enjoyed one of the most noteworthy nights of his career on Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite."

Fox kicked off the episode with a title shot against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. In the end, the match did not go Fox's way, and despite a post-match show of respect from Cassidy, Fox's frustration seemed to get the better of him as he attacked the champion after the bell.

Fox reemerged later in the episode. Wearing a mask, he interfered during the closing moments of Swerve Strickland's match against Darby Allin, attacking Allin and clearing the way for Strickland to secure the victory.

It was Allin who vouched for Fox getting his title shot against Cassidy, citing Fox's positive influence on the early days of Allin's time in pro wrestling. But that on-screen friendship is over as Fox is now firmly in place as the newest member of Strickland's Mogul Embassy alongside the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) and their manager Prince Nana.

Fox signed with AEW last November, his first contract with a major promotion after more than 15 years in which he became a mainstay of the U.S. independent scene, working for dozens of promotions including GCW, EVOLVE, Combat Zone Wrestling, and AAW.