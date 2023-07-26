Orange Cassidy Successfully Defends AEW International Title For 27th Consecutive Time

Orange Cassidy is still the AEW International Champion, but new potential title challengers are seemingly coming at him from every direction.

Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite" kicked off with Cassidy successfully defending his title against A.R. Fox, scoring the decisive pinfall with the Mouse Trap. After the match, Cassidy – in a show of respect – put his sunglasses on Fox's face. However, when Cassidy turned his back, Fox attacked him, before retreating backstage after Darby Allin came down the entrance ramp to Cassidy's aid.

That was not the end of things for Cassidy. After Allin and Fox were out of sight, the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley ran in from the crowd and also attacked Cassidy. Moxley's motivation was apparently to send a message ahead of a three-way tag team match later in the night that is pitting Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli against Cassidy's longtime allies Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and the Lucha Bros.

Cassidy's latest successful title defense is the 27th of his reign, the most-ever in AEW history. He's also less than two weeks away from reaching 300 days as champion.

With a series of major AEW events – including All In London, All Out, and "Dynamite: Grand Slam" – on the horizon, Cassidy will likely be facing even more title challengers over the coming weeks.