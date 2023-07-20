Orange Cassidy To Defend AEW International Title Against AR Fox On Dynamite Next Week

Orange Cassidy will put his AEW International Championship on the line against former Evolve Champion AR Fox on next week's "AEW Dynamite."

Cassidy's title defence was announced during a backstage interview segment on this week's "Dynamite" featuring Best Friends and Darby Allin, where Allin told Cassidy that he has a favor to owe to an old friend.

"Orange, I have a question for you. I have an old friend that I owe a favor to, and I'm not asking for a handout or anything like that, but without him, I don't think I'll even be here. He took me in when I was homeless and his name is AR Fox. How about you defend that [International Championship] against him?" asked Allin.

"Yeah, Darby, we're cool. Fine, I'll give AR Fox a shot," the champion replied in his nonchalant manner.

Shafir vs TBS Champ Statlander on #AEWRampage Friday! Darby & Wayne in the #RoyalRampage Friday! Best Friends in the 4-way for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Friday at #DeathBeforeDishonor! Orange Cassidy vs AR Fox for the #AEW International Title next week on #AewDynamite! pic.twitter.com/7AtQcoWfNg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

Cassidy last defended the AEW International Championship on last week's Battle of the Belts show, where he defeated Lance Archer by countout. That win was his 26th successful title defence, which is the most in AEW history. Cassidy has held the title since October 2022 and is closing in on another landmark — 300 days as the champion.

AR Fox, meanwhile, will be challenging for a singles title for only the second time in his AEW career. Fox previously had a chance to win the AEW TNT Championship last November, when he lost to then-champion Samoa Joe.