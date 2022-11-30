AR Fox Reacts To Signing With AEW
It's easy to forget, what with the bright lights, big-time matches, and massive spectacle, that pro wrestling is as much a grind as everything else in life. A wrestler can spend their whole career working hard, developing their skills, and being the best they can be, and still never make it past a certain level. So it's natural for one to just explode with emotion when they finally achieve their goal. AR Fox proved that was the case after AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan officially announced he is All Elite.
Responding to Khan's announcement, Fox unleashed an all-caps message to his new boss, unable to contain his joy.
"I CANT THANK YOU ENOUGH!!" Fox tweeted. "THIS IS MY DREAM! I'M READY TO TAKEOFF!"
Not long after, as the reality started to sink in, Fox took to Twitter again to reveal he had entered the speechless portion of his reaction.
"I be postin emojis cause I literally don't know what to say," Fox said.
Finally, Fox went on Twitter to post his "AR Fox is ALL ELITE" graphic and to give one more fired-up message, which is now pinned to his timeline.
"LETSSSS GOOOOO!!" Fox tweeted.
Fox broke into the wrestling business fifteen years ago, training under former WWE star Mr. Hughes. Since then, he has built a reputation as one of the most exciting high flyers on the independent circuit, appearing for promotions like EVOLVE, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and Combat Zone Wrestling.
Long Road To A Contract
In addition to his in-ring skill, Fox is also renowned as a trainer. His trainees include WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, AEW stars Lee Johnson and Shawn Dean, and former AEW star turned Impact Wrestling star Alan Angels.
Despite this, Fox seemed destined to never get a shot in a major company. Companies such as WWE, Impact, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling never approached him. His highest profile run was during Lucha Underground's third and fourth seasons as Dante Fox, where he received acclaim for his feud with Killshot (current AEW star Swerve Strickland). The two had one of the most famous matches in Lucha Underground history when Strickland defeated Fox in a Hell of War match at Ultima Lucha Tres.
Fox started appearing on AEW programming back in August, at first working on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." His work impressed Khan enough that Fox was put with Top Flight on "Dynamite" two weeks ago, where they challenged Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Titles. Fox was offered a contract right after the match and was reported to be strongly leaning towards signing before doing so. His first bout as an official AEW star will take place tonight, when he challenges Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship on "Dynamite."