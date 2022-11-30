AR Fox Reacts To Signing With AEW

It's easy to forget, what with the bright lights, big-time matches, and massive spectacle, that pro wrestling is as much a grind as everything else in life. A wrestler can spend their whole career working hard, developing their skills, and being the best they can be, and still never make it past a certain level. So it's natural for one to just explode with emotion when they finally achieve their goal. AR Fox proved that was the case after AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan officially announced he is All Elite.

Responding to Khan's announcement, Fox unleashed an all-caps message to his new boss, unable to contain his joy.

"I CANT THANK YOU ENOUGH!!" Fox tweeted. "THIS IS MY DREAM! I'M READY TO TAKEOFF!"

Not long after, as the reality started to sink in, Fox took to Twitter again to reveal he had entered the speechless portion of his reaction.

"I be postin emojis cause I literally don't know what to say," Fox said.

Finally, Fox went on Twitter to post his "AR Fox is ALL ELITE" graphic and to give one more fired-up message, which is now pinned to his timeline.

"LETSSSS GOOOOO!!" Fox tweeted.

Fox broke into the wrestling business fifteen years ago, training under former WWE star Mr. Hughes. Since then, he has built a reputation as one of the most exciting high flyers on the independent circuit, appearing for promotions like EVOLVE, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and Combat Zone Wrestling.