AR Fox Reportedly Leaning One Way In Regards To AEW Contract Offer

While AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following last night's trios match on "AEW Dynamite," the independent talent reportedly has yet to sign the deal. However, according to Fightful Select, there are people within AEW who expect Fox to accept the contract with the company. If made official, Fox would join other recent AEW recruits like Bandido, Mike and Maria Kanellis, and Jeff Jarrett. Fox built up his name on the independent scene in EVOLVE, PWG, and GCW, while also being part of some of the most highly-lauded "Lucha Underground" matches. He's also responsible for training a number of today's wrestling stars, including fellow AEW roster members Jade Cargill and Lee Johnson.

Before being offered a deal with AEW, Fox teamed up with Top Flight members Darius and Dante Martin to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship currently held by Death Triangle. Prior to the match, Darius had been out of action for seven months due to injuries suffered during a car accident. Fox has also made several appearances on AEW's YouTube shows in recent weeks and months, where AEW co-owner Tony Khan said he got to know Fox.

The size of AEW's roster continues to grow, with more and more wrestlers being featured during just five hours of television time per week. With Khan's purchase of ROH earlier this year, as well as how prominently the brand and its champions have been featured on AEW TV, a great deal of speculation has persisted about an eventual standalone ROH show. However, Khan maintained during the Full Gear media call that we may hear more about a ROH TV deal by the end of the year, or the company will have to re-evaluate how the brand is presented in AEW.