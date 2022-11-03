Tony Khan Announces AEW Front Office Role For WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is not only "All Elite" as an on-screen performer, but he's also set to lead the promotion's charge in the department of live events.

AEW President Tony Khan introduced Jarrett as AEW's new Director of Business Development after Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, adding that he looks forward to "expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023" in partnership with Jarrett and the rest of his "great AEW team."

Khan's tweet also seemed to suggest that AEW will be holding house shows starting in 2023. The young promotion last held a non-televised live event in April 2021 titled "The House Always Wins." There were also several AEW house shows held as part of the "Jericho Cruise" series in 2020.

Earlier this year, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer revealed that AEW was against the idea of doing house shows since "they're not cost-effective" to organize. It appears there's been a shift in the mindset within the promotion, and Jarrett will be instrumental in taking AEW on the road starting in 2023.

Jarrett was previously WWE's Senior VP of Live Events until he departed from the company in August shortly after Vince McMahon's resignation. Jarrett's job would be subsequently taken by the returning "Road Dogg" Brian James.

As reported earlier, Jarrett began an on-screen rivalry with Sting and Darby Allin on the 11/2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," striking Allin with a guitar shot before threatening to take out the entire AEW roster. Jarrett also seemingly joined the faction of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Cole Karter in his AEW debut.