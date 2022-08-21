Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Leaves SVP Position With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has left his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events last week, PWInsider.com has reported. According to the report, the belief is that Jarrett finished his official duties this past Friday, the outlet has confirmed with multiple sources.

Jarrett made his WWE return in May after leaving his backstage role in January 2021. At the time, he worked as a producer, a member of the creative team, and then the SVP of Live Events.

Back in July, Jarrett spoke on "After The Bell with Corey Graves" about his intentions as WWE'S SVP of Live Events. "Here's what I believe that drives me to this day, and why I'm so excited to be in the live event department is because promoting a show in 2022, I believe – I don't say radically – but it is different than it was even in 2019," Jarrett said. "The presentation and the marketing and what drives live events, I don't want to say it's brand-new, but you asked, 'What kind of excites me? What is something I want to do?' Promoting a show today is different than it was in 2019, and so, I'm highly energized to get in there, roll up my sleeves, and keep on keeping on and try different things and be innovative. And at the end of the day, like all of us, create more revenue for WWE."

Before his WWE return in May, Jarrett returned to Lucha Libre AAA during its AAA Invades WrestleCon Event, and on April 30 Jarrett appeared at TripleMania XXX. Jarrett also had his first match since 2019, facing Effy at Game Changer's first PPV at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Jarrett's last on-screen appearance for WWE was at SummerSlam on July 30, serving as the special guest referee for the Street Profits vs. Usos match. The day before, on July 29, Jarrett and Jay Lethal faced Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at Ric Flair's Last Match event.