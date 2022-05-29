Jeff Jarrett will be returning to WWE in his new role sooner rather than later.

As noted, Double J is returning to the company in what was originally described as a “high-level executive position” contributing to WWE live events. A new update from PWInsider confirms that is indeed the case, as Jeff Jarrett’s official role in WWE going forward is “Senior Vice President of Live Events”.

And the former Intercontinental Champion isn’t taking much time to ponder his next move. Jarrett will be joining WWE on the road this week and begin his responsibilities for the company.

Jarrett most recently worked with WWE a few years ago before he was one of the many releases during COVID-19. At the time, he worked as a producer, a member of the creative team, and then an executive of live events before his exit.

It’s likely Jarrett’s new deal with WWE will restrict him to working solely with World Wrestling Entertainment going forward, so any GCW fans looking to see the next chapter in the Effy vs. Jarrett feud will have to wait it out for now. The two wrestled at the Hammerstein Ballroom at The Wrld on GCW this past January, with Jarrett picking up the win in that match.

Jarrett also recently appeared in Lucha Libre AAA with his wife, Karen Jarrett, at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey. That night, he confronted AAA legend Latin Lover and got into a brawl with both Lover and Vampiro, hinting that he might have intended to return for a match with the promotion.

