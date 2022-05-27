GCW fans waiting for Effy to get his revenge on Jeff Jarrett will now have to think about what might’ve been, for Double J is returning to WWE. In a shocking development, PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that Jarrett has agreed to come back to WWE on the live events side of the business in what was described as a “high-level executive position.”

On the surface, this would appear to be Jarrett resuming a role he had previously held in WWE a few years ago, where he worked as a producer, member of the creative team, and then an executive of live events before quietly departing the company at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, PWInsider noted that Jarrett’s position now was described as even more powerful. One source would go on to say that Jarrett would be “taking over live events” within the promotion.

Jarrett’s return to WWE comes only a week after Stephanie McMahon announced she was taking a leave of absence from her duties as WWE Chief Brand Officer; it’s unclear if any of Jarrett’s new duties will overlap with any McMahon had. Jarrett will also reunite with Executive Director of Raw and SmackDown Bruce Prichard; the pair are both parts of Conrad Thompson’s evergrowing podcast empire.

While PWInsider couldn’t confirm this, it’s likely Jarrett’s new deal with WWE puts an end to any wrestling endeavors outside the promotion. As noted, Jarrett had been feuding with Effy in GCW, defeating him at The Wrld on GCW in the Hammerstein Ballroom this past January. Jarrett hinted the feud would continue, and the two had seemingly been building to a rematch based on vignettes that aired on GCW shows following their initial match.

In addition to GCW, Jarrett had also appeared in Lucha Libre AAA, a promotion with a working agreement with WWE’s rival AEW. Jarrett was revealed to be the financer of the La Empresa stable back at AAA’s WrestleCon event WrestleMania weekend, and he would appear again with his wife, Karen Jarrett, at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, where he confronted AAA legend Latin Lover and got into a brawl with Lover and fellow lucha legend Vampiro.

