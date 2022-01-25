Last Friday on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rik Boogz. Appearing on his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, Double J revealed to host Conrad Thompson how his appearance came together at the last minute, as well as his thoughts being backstage again.

“That kind of came out of nowhere,” Jarrett said. “Obviously it was in my hometown. My son Cody had been talking about it. He ironically ended up not feeling well, so he didn’t even get to come down. But yeah, all of a sudden it was kind of a last-minute deal. ‘Hey, can you come down?’ My old buddy Shinsuke, I got to be in a deal with him and Boogz. And we reminisced, me and Rik, about the last time we had actually chatted because we both play the guitar. So we were chatting about that. But that was fun. I got to reconnect with a lot of folks. Me and you got to have a little catering. It was good, it really was great to see so many folks.

“There’s been a lot of changes. It goes without saying, a lot of changes in every department in WWE, I mean across the board. There were some folks that were no longer with the company that I found out about. And you know, change is good. It absolutely is at the very top of the list for success. You have to have change and turnover. It’s unfortunate, but life happens. It was great to connect in so many ways. It was fun to do the pre-tape. I got several texts right after it aired and they’re like ‘you’re not coming out?’ I’m like ‘no I don’t think I’ll be out there in front of the live crowd.’ But it was fun.”

Jeff Jarrett also touched upon his match at GCW’s The Wrld On GCW against Effy two days later, revealing it was his first show ever at the Hammerstein Ballroom. He also told Thompson that the GCW match was a hot topic when he saw people backstage at Smackdown.

“Honesty, I had never been in there,” Jarrett said. “I came right after the Manhattan Center RAW’s. But anyway, there was a lot of backstage chatter about it on Friday, which I thought was really cool.”

