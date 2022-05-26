William Regal is now the latest wrestler to get into the craze known as podcasting. The AEW star will begin his first podcast, “The Gentleman Villain Podcast” next week, as announced in a tweet by the podcast’s official Twitter page.

“Gentleman Villain: The William Regal podcast, debuts Thursday, June 2nd!” the tweet said. “Get excited, it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever heard. 8 days away! Subscribe today!”

Gentleman Villain: The @RealKingRegal podcast,

debuts Thursday June 2nd! Get excited, it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever heard. Subscribe and leave 5 ⭐️ reviews here: https://t.co/a5NefzPoSO 8 days away! Subscribe today! pic.twitter.com/UklnJ7N6Hd — Gentleman Villain Podcast (@GentlemanRegal) May 26, 2022

The profile for “The Gentleman Villian” Twitter account shows that Regal will be hosting the podcast with Matt Koon co-hosting every Thursday. The show will focus on Regal’s “fascinating wrestling life” and will air on AdFreeShows, which hosts numerous podcasts under the umbrella of “Starrcast” founder Conrad Thompson. It appears to be a part of the Podcast Heat network as well.

Regal has been hinting that he would be starting a wrestling podcast for some time, most recently in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller. Regal went into a wide variety of topics in said interview, including the origins of the Blackpool Combat Club’s name, the parallels between AEW star Danhausen and past WWE comedy acts, and his thoughts on long time protege and fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson.

Regal can next be seen this Sunday at “AEW Double or Nothing”, where he will be in the corner of BCC members Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, as well as Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz, as they take on the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia) in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Jericho and Regal traded words last night on commentary during Moxley and Kingston’s match with Private Party last night on “AEW Dynamite.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts