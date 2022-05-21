AEW fans will get to see a match that is the first of its kind at “Double or Nothing”.

It was announced this week that the 5 vs. 5 match teased on AEW “Dynamite” between Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society will indeed take place at “Double or Nothing” on May 29. And the rules for the match? There are essentially no rules in the bout, as it will be the first-ever ‘Anarchy in the Arena’ 5 vs. 5 match. It’s likely the two teams brawl all around the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada like a giant street fight style match.

As noted, BCC and JAS confronted one another this past Wednesday on “Dynamite” and traded insults back-and-forth until the idea for a big 10-man match was introduced. ‘The Wizard’, as he now deems himself, Chris Jericho suggested that they have another Stadium Stampede match. Mox would emphasize that his team doesn’t like “sports entertainment sh*t”, and they would rather have a “gang warfare” style fight.

This ultimately led to the Anarchy in the Arena fight to be booked for the pay-per-view.

AEW “Double Or Nothing” will take place on Sunday, May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can see the current card for the show below:

AEW World Championship Match

CM Punk vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Championships Triple Threat

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c)

AEW TBS Championship Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy in the Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, & Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, & Bryan Danielson)

Trios Match

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews)

The Buy-In Pre-show

HookHausen (Hook & Danhausen) vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

