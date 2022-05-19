Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw a segment that brought the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard out to confront Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal, as well as Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

As the segment progressed, the idea for a big 5 vs. 5 match at Double Or Nothing was brought up. However, the two different groups couldn’t come to terms on exactly the style of confrontation they would have at DoN.

Jericho wanted it to be the third-ever Stadium Stampede match, but Mox cut him off before he could make the announcement and said they didn’t want to do all that sports entertainment s**t. That’s when he suggested it be gang warfare, anything goes style — pro wrestling vs. sports entertainment. Jericho seemed to accept the challenge but there’s no word quite yet on it being official for the pay-per-view.

Other matches for Double Or Nothing are starting to take shape, including the finals for the AEW Men’s Owen Hart Tournament. We now know that The Undisputed Elite’s Adam Cole will face either Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly in the finals of the tournament later this month, all depending on who wins in the semifinals next week.

It was also announced tonight on Dynamite that a triple threat tag team match to determine the AEW World Tag Team Champions will take place at DoN. Jurassic Express’ Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their titles against the teams of Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs and Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee.

