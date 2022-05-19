Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the team of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee pick up yet another victory, this time, against JD Drake and Anthony Henry. With the win, the duo becomes one of the top 5 ranking tag teams in all of AEW.

As they were celebrating the news that they broke the top 5 tag teams, their rivals Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks made their way down the ramp. That’s when the two teams would trade insults at one another, with Starks boasting over his victories over Swerve and Jungle Boy, respectively. Swerve would fire back by insulting Ricky’s clothes and questioning why he isn’t bringing any southern hospitality to a Texas crowd.

That’s when Jurassic Express came out and their mentor, Christian, laid down the challenges for the coming weeks. Christian wants Jungle Boy to be able to get revenge on Starks for defeating him, and Swerve for getting involved in his FTW Title match last week. So next week’s Dynamite will see Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy in a triple threat match.

At Double Or Nothing, there will be another triple threat match, but this time, between all 3 of the tag teams involved. It will be Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland.

You can see the updated card for Double or Nothing below:

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championships
Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

