Who exactly came up with the name Blackpool Combat Club, the AEW group consisting of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, William Regal, and Wheeler Yuta? In an interview with Chris Mueller of B/R, William Regal revealed the answer.

“So the name, the Blackpool Combat Club, it was Jon’s idea,” Regal said. “I was like ‘you sure you want to call it that?’ ‘Yeah! It sounds good.’ Then we have, I’m not going to give that away because it’s somewhat obvious because of the origins of where I started and where I used to live. So this thing started, and again, you may understand it more than me, because it’s gone by so quickly for me. I’m turning up and doing it. But it’s still not sinking in, it just seems to be working. So I’m going out and doing my bit, they’re doing a great job with their bit. Wheeler was mentioned, and he came on board. And then we’re at as of this moment. So that’s how it’s all worked out. And we’ve done some (great things). We all get on great together. We just seem to work.

“Something else I’ve been very fortunate with is that I’ve never been involved with anything really, or any group or tag team that I haven’t clicked with, which is a great thing. I seem to be clicking with this group, and they get on together and we all get on together. It just clicks. We sort of just go out and do it, and that’s what’s happening at the moment. There are all kinds of bits of whatever going on with ideas. We just stand around for a little bit going ‘what about this? What about that?’ We haven’t put too much thought into it apart from going out and reacting to the situations. Because we’re all, I don’t know how Wheeler feels, but the three of us are just comfortable being us. And when you’re comfortable being who you are, you can go out and pull anything off really, once you’ve done this awhile. We just all seem to work as a unit well, and that’s the way it’s going.”

The Blackpool Combat Club was last seen confronting the Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite, alongside Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. BCC member Wheeler Yuta will soon be seen in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he will take part in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

To quote this article, please credit Chris Mueller of B/R and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]