Jeff Jarrett Reflects On How Ric Flair's Last Match Could Have Gone Differently

At 73 years old, Ric Flair had his much-hyped last match in July at Starrcast V, teaming with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon's return to the ring didn't come without issues, however, with Flair admitting after the fact that he passed out two times throughout due to dehydration and also missed out on several planned spots, including a suplex from the top rope.

The match finish saw the referee count to three while both Flair and his opponent, Jeff Jarrett, were laid out in the middle of the ring flat on their backs, Jarrett locked in a Figure Four Leglock, with the referee signaling that Flair had just won. After the match, Flair took several minutes to get up and then finally took the microphone to thank the fans for coming out and walked off.

The show also featured a stacked card with talent from wrestling promotions across the world and included a star-studded list of celebrity attendees like Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Kid Rock.