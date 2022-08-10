Ric Flair Confirms He Suffered Medical Issue During Last Match

Ric Flair is famously a 16-time world champion in wrestling, which currently ties John Cena as the wrestler with the most world title wins in history. Flair has devoted his five-decade long career to being an over-the-top character and a wrestler who promoters could count on to wrestle 60-minute matches some nights, all while keeping the crowd entertained.

Flair competed in a retirement match more than 14 years ago at WrestleMania 24, losing to Shawn Michaels, meaning Flair's career was over. However, Flair would not stay retired. Following the match against Michaels, Flair competed in 16 more matches, with the majority of them taking place in TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling. Flair wrestled his last match prior to 2021 on a 2011 episode of "Impact," losing to Sting. This last match was not nearly as touted as his match against Michaels over three years prior.

"The Nature Boy" decided to come out of retirement one more time over a decade later at the age of 73, headlining the Ric Flair's Last Match event during Starrcast 5. Many considered this dangerous due to the health problems Flair had been facing on and off throughout the last few years, and the wrestling legend did indeed have issues during his return bout.