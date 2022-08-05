Making ice cubes may not be complicated (pour water into an ice cube tray, freeze it), and neither is getting a picture with The Undertaker at Ric Flair’s Last Match if you are someone of note. The WWE Hall of Famer was photographed many times during the Jim Crocket Promotions event, notably with Mick Foley and Bret Hart at ringside and even with the participants in the AAA four-way. He also took a photo with a former CMLL and WWE star who is now working for AEW.

Late Tuesday morning, Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of him and Undertaker shortly after Andrade teamed with Ric Flair in Flair’s final ever match.

“Never imagine it!” Andrade tweeted. “Thank you for your words, sir.”

Many will note that Andrade and Undertaker were both under WWE contract together for several years after Andrade left CMLL to join WWE in 2015. The two would never cross paths in WWE however before Taker wrestled his last bout at WrestleMania 36, against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. Andrade himself would depart from WWE in 2021 after asking for his release; he has worked for AEW ever since, with occasional appearances in AAA and the US/Mexican independent scene.

Andrade is riding high right now following his and his father-in-law’s victory this past Sunday over fellow AEW star Jay Lethal and WWE EVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett. He will look to continue that momentum next week on “AEW Dynamite” when he and long-time friend/Los Ingobernables teammate Rush team up to take on the Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) in a Tornado Tag match. It will be the first time the teams have met in tag team action and the first time Andrade and Rush have teamed together since November 2015.

