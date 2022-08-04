AEW will be holding their inaugural Quake By The Lake “Dynamite” next week, and the card is shaping up.

Jon Moxley will be facing Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship. This will not be the first time the two men will face off for the title, as they battled for the AEW Title at Revolution in 2020. The two men have been embroiled in a feud as part of the ongoing feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club.

Darby Allin will be facing Brody King in a Coffin Match. The two have been involved in a feud that has become increasingly personal following their match at Royal Rampage that saw King put Allin to sleep, eliminating him from the bout. King has since attacked Allin, power bombing him through a table during an autograph signing at Zumiez. He also launched a surprise attack at San Diego Comic-Con and got a tattoo of a grave with the words “Here lies Darby Allin” on it.

Jade Cargill has also issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship. Cargill won the TBS Championship tournament to become the inaugural champion and has been undefeated ever since. Elsewhere on the card, Rush and Andrade El Idolo will square off against the Lucha Brothers in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Stay tuned for more matches announced on Friday’s AEW “Rampage” and AEW “Battle of the Belts III.”

Here is the current lineup for the show:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match

* Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush in a Tornado Tag Team Match

* Jade Cargill Issues Open Challenge for the TBS Championship

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]