A host of wrestling legends made their way to Nashville Municipal Auditorium Sunday evening to witness Ric Flair’s swansong.

While the likes of Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Bret Hart, Santino Marella, Mick Foley, Al Snow and Diamond Dallas Page were shown on FITE TV’s live broadcast, several other legends were backstage for the event. According to PWInsider, Michael Hayes, “The Hurricane” Shane Helms, Northeast Wrestling promoter Mike Lombardi, Mojo Rawley, Jimmy Valiant, Mickie James, Dennis Condrey, The Nasty Boys, Rikishi, Miro, CJ Perry (Lana), Magnum TA, and Rey and Dominik Mysterio were all in attendance.

After his emotional post-match speech, Flair embraced various legends at ringside, as seen below.

Bret Hart and Ric Flair. pic.twitter.com/oSQTeTGLKn — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 1, 2022

The Undertaker is at ringside for Ric Flair's last match. pic.twitter.com/LJK1szSXCb — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) August 1, 2022

Furthermore, Tim Malcolm of the “90 Day Fiance” reality show was reportedly around all week in Nashville for the events leading up to Sunday’s show. Malcolm grew up a huge wrestling fan and lives in Flair’s adopted hometown of Charlotte, NC. As seen below, Malcolm shared several photos from Sunday’s event.

Legendary JCP/NWA announcer Bob Caudle also made a cameo at the event, but his appearance was reportedly filmed several weeks before at his home. The 91-year-old Caudle was unable to travel and attend the show in person.

PWInsider has also provided several other backstage notes from the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view event. While Dave Sahadi directed the broadcast, Impact Wrestling’s Josh Matthews worked as the line producer, essentially working as the point person for everything during the show. The report also noted that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, veteran referee Scott Armstrong, Wolfie D, Sinn Bodhi, Tom Prichard and Dan McDevitt produced the matches on the show. You can click here for our detailed live coverage of the event, and here for a health update on the 73-year-old Flair after the match.

Early estimates have revealed that “the show did great” on digital pay-per-view buys, PWInsider added.

Ric Flair holds up TheBig Gold Belt one final time before #RicFlairsLastMatch went off the air pic.twitter.com/Ot2N5RrMGu — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) August 1, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]