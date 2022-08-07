Booker T, like many, watched two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wrestle for the first time in almost 11 years when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. In the tag team match, there was a spot where both Flair and Lethal were on the outside, and Flair faked a heart issue, only to poke Lethal in the eyes.

“That wasn’t a great moment, that wasn’t the greatest moment in the world,” six-time World Champion Booker T said on The Hall of Fame. “A man faking a heart attack to poke somebody in the eye? It was a good spot, okay, but a lot of people in that d*mn arena perhaps were scared as hell.”

Flair has taken hold of the nickname “the dirtiest player in the game” for decades, cheating in matches to win, whether by having his feet on the ropes, holding the trunks, low-blowing his opponent, etc. Faking a heart attack is a new strategy he may have devised because, in the last few years, the 16-time World Champion has had a pacemaker inside of him.

The Nature Boy had battled many health issues, most notably in 2017 when Flair was placed into a medically induced coma. Despite the odds not being in his favor, Flair kicked out at two and is still alive to this day at 73.

Flair and son-in-law El Idolo defeated Lethal and Jarrett following Flair hitting Jarrett with brass knuckles and locking in the Figure Four Leglock with former WWE official Mike Chioda counting to three as Jarrett’s shoulders were down on the mat. Flair lay on the carpet following the match for a bit before getting up and cutting a promo as his face was bloodied from the almost 27-minute encounter between the two teams. Flair walked away, holding the WCW World Heavyweight Championship he had won during his five-decade-long career.

This was Flair’s second retirement match, as just over 14 years prior, Ric Flair competed against Shawn Michaels with Flair’s career on the line at WrestleMania 24. Michaels won the match following a Sweet Chin Music after saying “I’m sorry, I love you” to Flair. Flair would wind up wrestling 16 matches after that before Ric Flair’s Final Match, primarily for TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling.

