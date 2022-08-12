Ric Flair Shares Tweet That Alludes To Him Possibly Wrestling Again

It's nearly been two weeks since Ric Flair's Last Match, where the legendary Ric Flair wrestled what should have been, you know, his last match, teaming with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The success of the show from a commercial standpoint hasn't gone unnoticed, and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson has already indicated the event was the first part of a master plan for him.

Whether that plan involves, or should involve, Flair, is the question. The 73-year-old came into the match suffering from plantar fasciitis and was noticeably hindered throughout the match, which Flair confirmed was due to dehydration. Given those issues, along with his age and his past health problems, it would be logical to assume that fans will not be seeing Flair in the ring again, whatever Thompson's master plan may entail. But much like his old rival Sting, the only thing that's for sure about Ric Flair is that nothing's for sure.