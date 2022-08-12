Ric Flair Shares Tweet That Alludes To Him Possibly Wrestling Again
It's nearly been two weeks since Ric Flair's Last Match, where the legendary Ric Flair wrestled what should have been, you know, his last match, teaming with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The success of the show from a commercial standpoint hasn't gone unnoticed, and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson has already indicated the event was the first part of a master plan for him.
Whether that plan involves, or should involve, Flair, is the question. The 73-year-old came into the match suffering from plantar fasciitis and was noticeably hindered throughout the match, which Flair confirmed was due to dehydration. Given those issues, along with his age and his past health problems, it would be logical to assume that fans will not be seeing Flair in the ring again, whatever Thompson's master plan may entail. But much like his old rival Sting, the only thing that's for sure about Ric Flair is that nothing's for sure.
Would Ric Flair Really Wrestle Again?
As if to hammer that point home, Flair posted an interesting tweet early Friday morning, both addressing his health and suggesting that his last match may not be his last match after all. "All the attention that I'm getting for dehydration, which can happen to any 23 year old, is crazy!" Flair tweeted. "When I get ready for something big again, I will obviously drink more water than beer next time! WOOOOO!"
It should be noted that Flair had recently expressed satisfaction with his supposed final match, indicating there was no need for him to step in the ring again. Nevertheless, Flair has kept active since then, appearing in El Idolo's corner in Puerto Rico last weekend. Should Flair decide that Ric Flair's Last Match was something of a misnomer, this would put him in position to have the fifth "last match" of his career. In addition to the tag match against Lethal and Jarrett, Flair's previous "last matches" included a career vs. career cage match vs. Hulk Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc 1994, a match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, and a match with Sting on the September 15, 2011 episode of "TNA Impact Wrestling."