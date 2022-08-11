Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
The show would see major promotions such as AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, AAA and, GCW team up with Jim Crockett Promotions to allow talent such as Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Jacob Fatu, The Motor City Machine Guns, Jonathan Gresham, The Rock N' Roll Express, Killer Kross, Rey Fenix, Nick Wayne and The Briscoes to make appearances on the show. Flair's other son-in-law, Thompson, served as the producer and promoter of the show along with Crockett's son, David. It appears that Ric Flair's Last Match proved very profitable (via Wrestling Observer), and may have kicked off an ongoing series of high-profile wrestling extravaganzas.
Thompson Says He Has a Master Plan
While on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Thompson said that the Ric Flair's Last Match event was more than just a one-off thing. He said that it wasn't a spot show and it wasn't just a show that would only happen once. "No we're not starting a promotion," Thompson said while winking at the camera. "I'm not saying that. I'm definitely not saying that. I'm just saying that everybody minded their P's and Q's."
Thompson went on to say that a year ago he likely would not have considered promoting a show, not wanting be involved in the politics of it all. But when the opportunity presented itself, he jumped on it because otherwise he would've kept wondering 'what if'. He said that he rolled the dice and it ultimately resulted in a successful show that he was proud of. He said that the show is part of a big master plan, but does not involve Ric Flair wrestling another match again.
Thompson also complimented the other people involved with putting the show together and said that they did a wonderful job. He continued on to say that there was an inherent level of risk involved, as there was no real recourse available if one of the performers decided to deviate from the plan for some reason, due to the event's standalone nature. Thankfully, everyone lived up to their end of the bargain, and will presumably be invited back if Thompson's "master plan" indeed comes to fruition.
