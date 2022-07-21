Ric Flair has confirmed that he is suffering from a nagging injury ahead of his “last match”.

Speaking as a guest on the Busted Open podcast, Flair said that while he has been feeling great recently, the bottom of his foot has been really sore. He said the injury is bad enough that it’s affecting him in his daily life, but he doesn’t think it will cause an issue for him in his “last match”. He said he’ll push through the pain if he has to.

Flair also described part of the preparation he has been doing with Jay Lethal ahead of the match. Flair said that he has been training hard in the gym, working out for two days before taking a rest day and repeating that throughout the week.

While the original match was slated to be Flair teaming up with FTR to take on the Rock N’ Roll Express with a mystery opponent, it has now been confirmed that Flair will be teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on former rivals Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The card will be part of the festivities surrounding Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee.

El Idolo married Flair’s daughter Charlotte earlier this year. The two began dating back in early 2019 while both were in WWE. Andrade is now working for AEW.

Flair and Lethal had some memorable interactions in TNA during in the early 2000s. Lethal delivered one of the most memorable promos of his career during their feud. Flair also memorably tried to give away Hulk Hogan’s Hall of Fame ring and the two would collide at Victory Road 10. Meanwhile, Flair and Jarrett go all the way back to their WCW and WWF days, continuing to have their issues when they both jumped to TNA.

The Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view begins on July 31 at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT/4 PM PT. Pre-order the event now here on FiteTV.

