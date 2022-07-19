A new match has been announced for the upcoming SummerSlam event and it includes two of “Raw’s” top stars.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Riddle has been added to the pay-per-view, set for July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two have had their issues with one another ever since Riddle was attacked by Rollins after his comments about Rollins’ attack on Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer. Riddle then delivered an RKO to Rollins off a ladder during the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, ultimately costing him the briefcase.

On tonight’s edition of “Raw”, Riddle was a guest on the KO Show. Riddle thanked Owens for having him before Owens said that he wanted Riddle as a guest on his show because he thinks that the two of them could be a great tag team together. He even came up with a unique name for the duo: Bro-KO. He said that the two have both had issues in the past but Riddle could use some backup in the absence of Randy Orton. Riddle turned down the offer and tensions arose between the pair. Rollins’ music then hit and he attacked Riddle from behind with a curb stomp. Rollins then threw the chairs out of the ring and delivered another curb stomp to him as the crowd rained down boos on him.

Here is the the current card for SummerSlam:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the “Raw” Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

