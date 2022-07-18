Earlier this year, it was announced that “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair would be coming out of retirement for one final match. The match is set to take place at Starrcast V in Nashville, TN over SummerSlam weekend. What was originally reported as Ric Flair and FTR vs. a mystery opponent and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, has been officially changed to Flair teaming with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on Ric Flair’s former TNA rival, Jay Lethal, and Nashville’s own Jeff Jarrett.

Flair and Jarrett, of course, have history that spans all the way back to their WCW and WWF days. The feud even got reignited in TNA when Flair jumped to the company in 2008 after losing his match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV. Not only will Jarrett be appearing at Starrcast, but the former Intercontinental Champion will also be the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam between champions, The Usos, and challengers, The Street Profits.

As for Flair and Lethal, not only has Lethal been training Flair for his in-ring return, but the two have history in TNA. That includes when Lethal delivered one of his most memorable promos, Flair tried to give away Hulk Hogan’s Hall of Fame ring, and the blow off match between Flair and Lethal at Victory Road 10. One week before Flair’s Final Match, Lethal will have an opportunity at the ROH Television Championship against another longtime rival, Samoa Joe, at “Death Before Dishonor”.

As for the history between Flair and Andrade El Idolo, it is fairly new, as Flair’s daughter and former Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, began dating Andrade, who was still in WWE at the time, back in February of 2019. Since then, the two have married and are now both in different companies as Andrade wrestles in both AEW and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. During his time in AAA, at TripleMania XXIX, Andrade was accompanied by Flair for a match against then-AAA Mega Champion, Kenny Omega. Andrade ended up losing the match, and the pairing went virtually nowhere as Flair was essentially blacklisted from the wrestling world after The Plane Ride From Hell episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” aired on Vice.

Flair & Andrade vs. Jarrett & Lethal along with the rest of the Ric Flair’s Final Match event will air live during SummerSlam weekend on Fite TV.

