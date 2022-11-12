Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing

Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up=and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido is All Elite. Bandido has signed with AEW after working for companies such as AAA, PWG, and Impact Wrestling, in addition to ROH. He made his first appearance in AEW on the September 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite" when he unsuccessfully challenged ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title. Bandido didn't appear in AEW again until last night's episode of "Rampage," where he defeated Rush to move on to the semifinals of AEW's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Bandido and Rush have a storied history, as Bandido defeated the La Faccion Ingobernable star for the ROH World Championship in 2021.

Bandido main-evented the first Ring of Honor pay-per-view under Khan, Supercard of Honor, this past April, losing to then-ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. He also appeared in the main event at the inaugural All In pay-per-view in 2018, as he, Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix lost to The Golden Elite (The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi) in a six-man tag match.