AEW Dynamite And Rampage Have Featured More Wrestlers Since Supercard Of Honor

Since purchasing Ring of Honor Wrestling last March, Tony Khan has had his hands full with running two of the premier wrestling organizations in North America. Due to the fact that ROH currently doesn't have a home of its own on TV, Khan has integrated both ROH championships and competitors into the existing AEW television product, changing the dynamic of both "Dynamite" and "Rampage" in the process.

The most notable change has been the sheer amount of competitors that appear on the weekly shows, especially in comparison to AEW's first two years on TV. According to Wrestlenomics on Twitter, both of AEW's weekly TV shows have showcased far more unique competitors since the ROH Supercard of Honor show last April. For "AEW Dynamite," 131 competitors took part in the 32 episodes preceding the April 1 PPV, whereas 147 wrestlers have been featured on the flagship show since. That increase is even more noticeable for "AEW Rampage," which has seen 145 wrestlers compete on the Friday show since Supercard, a 23% increase from the previous 118 unique appearances.

These statistics can be viewed in a few different ways. While some will see it as an accomplishment to successfully showcase more competitors on a weekly basis, it also furthers the narrative that AEW has too many wrestlers – and by extension, championships – on their roster to keep up with. This criticism has become so rampant that even Orange Cassidy made a joke about it in a recent interview, complaining that he now has to fight "all these new people" since the roster's size has expanded.