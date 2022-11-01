Orange Cassidy On What He Doesn't Like About AEW's Expanding Roster

As AEW CEO Tony Khan continues to expand his roster, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy has expressed what he doesn't like about the increase of talent joining the company.

"A lot more people on the roster, a lot more people I have to fight," Cassidy told WBAL-TV 11. "I liked it better when there wasn't as many people for me to fight. But now that I have to fight all these new people, it's tiring."

This year, Khan has added talent such as Claudio Castagnoli, Rush, Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Brody King, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, and Danhausen to his active roster. Recently, Khan bolstered AEW's women's division with the signings of Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE), Madison Rayne and Willow Nightingale.

Cassidy, who began his in-ring career in June 2004, first appeared for All Elite Wrestling during the promotion's inaugural event, Double or Nothing. At the aforementioned pay-per-view, Cassidy participated in the Casino Battle Royale, in which he was eliminated by ECW legend Tommy Dreamer. Later that summer, it was announced that Cassidy had signed with the company. Cassidy would join forces with the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) before entering a feud with Chris Jericho. Cassidy and Jericho would conclude their rivalry in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match at the 2020 All Out pay-per-view, a match Cassidy won.

Cassidy later unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW TNT Championship and AEW World Championship, but would eventually capture his first title in AEW by winning the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from PAC on the October 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WBAL-TV 11 and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.