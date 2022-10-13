Orange Cassidy Squeezes AEW Gold For The First Time

In their third one-on-one match against one another, Orange Cassidy finally got the better of PAC and won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. In the main event of the October 12 episode of "Dynamite," Cassidy's victory marked his first championship win in AEW. After the match, Cassidy was joined in the ring by Best Friends – Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor – for a championship celebration that included orange confetti and a signature group hug to close out the show.

Cassidy had previously competed for the AEW World Championship in a triple threat match against Kenny Omega and PAC at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021, as well as facing PAC and the Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Best Friends. Cassidy also challenged for the TNT Championship on numerous occasions against Cody Rhodes, Brodie Lee, and Wardlow.

Cassidy and PAC first met in the ring at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2020, and once again for the All-Atlantic Championship last month on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Cassidy came up short in both matches, but not without taking PAC to the limit. Last week, PAC defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Cassidy's Best Friends stablemate Trent Beretta on the Battle of the Belts IV special.

In his victory, Cassidy became the second All-Atlantic Champion, marking the end of PAC's inaugural 108-day reign with the title. PAC won the All-Atlantic Championship in a four-way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June, besting Miro, Malakai Black, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Clark Connors.