Backstage News On Saraya's AEW Contract

Last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" was hyped up as "Grand Slam," and it delivered some thrills, including the arrival of multi-time WWE Divas Champion Saraya to AEW, and the latest update from Fightful sheds some light on how long the inaugural "NXT" Women's Champion, formerly known as Paige, will be working with AEW.

Fightful's sources indicate Saraya has signed a three-year contract with the company; however, it is unclear at this time if option years are included, which is often a stipulation with AEW contracts. Additionally, the report claims that "the amount of money it was signed for largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity" with AEW. At this time, that cannot be confirmed, but Saraya is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of "Dynamite" to address the AEW fans for the first time.

Paige officially departed from WWE and became a free agent this past July. The report notes that AEW was interested in her as far back as SummerSlam weekend, so much so that one unspecified AEW talent believed Saraya "didn't need [endorsements from the roster] since there was interest when she became available." Nevertheless, Fightful notes that several talents within the company put in good words to encourage Khan to sign her, and now that she's officially on the roster, AEW stars are "excited about her joining the company."

Saraya last wrestled with WWE at a live event on December 27, 2017, where she suffered a severe neck injury in a six-woman tag team match. She would subsequently announce her in-ring retirement due to several injuries throughout her career on the April 18, 2018, episode of "WWE SmackDown," and hasn't wrestled since.