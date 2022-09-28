AEW Dynamite Preview: Chris Jericho Defends ROH World Title, Saraya Speaks & Moxley In Action

AEW hopes to return serve from the massive "Dynamite: Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Tony Khan has packed tonight's follow-up with a number of big matches and anticipated segments stemming from what transpired last week.

A new AEW World Champion was crowned as Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament. Moxley made history as the only three-time champion in AEW history and now looks to follow that up with a bout against an old NJPW foe, Juice Robinson. The match will fall under "Eliminator Rules," meaning, if Robinson can somehow come away with a victory, he'll have earned an official shot at the World Title.

Chris Jericho also managed to capture gold at "Grand Slam", defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. Jericho may have adhered to the "Code of Honor" by shaking his opponent's hand at the start of the match, but a low blow aided Judas Effect en route to becoming the new ROH World Champion seemed less than honorable. Jericho solely had a victory celebration with the Jericho Appreciation Society in mind for "Dynamite," but Tony Khan has called for him to defend his eighth World Championship — "The Ocho" – against former ROH World Champion, Bandido.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the AEW debut of Saraya (formerly known in WWE as Paige) in New York, when she made her way to the ring after the Women's Title fatal four-way match. Tonight, fans will get their first opportunity to hear from Saraya since she signed with the company; hopefully, she plans to address what her intentions are in AEW. It's very possible her sights may be set on the Women's World Championship. If so, she'll get a front-row seat watching Interim Champion Toni Storm defend the belt against Serena Deeb.

Finally, MJF looks to draw some big numbers for his segment, as "The Devil" will take the mic in front of the live Philadelphia crowd. Join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET!