Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked An AEW Title Eliminator

Tony Khan recently announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson will be competing against Jon Moxley in a title eliminator match on "AEW Dynamite" this week. The stipulation of that bout means that if Robinson wins, he will earn a future match for Moxley's AEW World Championship, and the AEW President has defended his reasoning for booking the contest.

A fan questioned why the eliminator match features the current AEW World Champion, and Khan tweeted back, "Because Mox told me it's one of his favorite things about #AEW. We've seen the champs go out and put up or shut up vs deserving wrestlers from all over the planet, giving them a chance to earn a title shot if they can beat the champion, which Juice has done twice in NJPW already."

Robinson already has one victory over Moxley this year, being the only man to have beaten the former Shield star outside of CM Punk during that time. While not every AEW fan will be familiar with him, Khan has promised that the company will be running a video package to explain who he is, as well as Bandido – who will be challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on Wednesday. Of course, Moxley already had two people pushing to defeat him for the title. MJF is currently the poker chip holder, meaning he is able to compete for the AEW World Championship at any time of his choosing as a result of winning the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out. Meanwhile "Hangman" Adam Page earned a title shot on the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" after he won the Golden Ticket Battle Royal during "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam."