Toni Storm Set To Defend AEW Interim Women's Title On 9/28 Dynamite

AEW Owner Tony Khan announced Tuesday night on Twitter that AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm will be defending her title on Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite."

Storm is set to defend her title against Serena Deeb. Storm has been the Interim Women's Champion since September 4 at the All Out pay-per-view. She won the vacant title by winning a four-way match against Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter.

As noted, the match to determine the Interim Women's Champion happened due to Thunder Rosa's announcement during the August 24 edition of "Dynamite," that she was injured and would not be able to defend the AEW Women's Title against Storm at All Out.

Storm recently retained the title after she defeated Deeb, Baker, and Athena on the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special on September 21. After the match, Saraya (former WWE Superstar Paige) made her AEW debut to rescue Storm and Athena from Baker and Hayter's post-match attack.

Storm made her AEW debut on the March 30 edition of "Dynamite." Before that, she was with WWE since the summer of 2017, where she wrestled in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She officially signed with the company in May 2018 and made her main roster debut on "SmackDown" on July 23, 2021. Before that, she wrestled both on "NXT UK" and "NXT." She requested her release from WWE in December 2021.

Also announced for Wednesday night's "Dynamite," Chris Jericho will be defending his Ring of Honor World Title against Bandido and Jon Moxley will face Juice in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match.