Chris Jericho Announces Segment For AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho recently made history on the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" as he became the second man in history — the first being CM Punk — to win the Ring of Honor World Championship, the AEW World Championship, and the WWE Championship. Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title in the opening contest on the night, defeating the Swiss Superman with a Judas Effect to end Castagnoli's 60-day championship reign.

Following his victory, Jericho took to Instagram to make an announcement for the upcoming edition of "Dynamite."

"This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, get ready for the Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration!" Jericho wrote. "Daniel Garcia & I are NEW Ring of Honor Champions ... now it's time to pat ourselves on the back as the city of Philadelphia worships us!"

Jericho currently leads the Jericho Appreciation Society, whose members include Anna Jay, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Tay Conti, and ROH PURE Champion Daniel Garcia. Jericho will be bask in the eight world championship victory of his 30+ year professional wrestling career, though it seems likely that the segment will serve the advance the storyline between Jericho and Garcia.

Jericho's first world title win occurred when he defeated The Rock for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at WWF No Mercy 2001, and two months later, Jericho would go on to beat The Rock and Steve Austin in the same night to become WWE's first-ever Undisputed WWE World Champion. Y2J won six WWE world titles during his time with the company, and in 2019, he became the inaugural AEW World Champion at AEW's second-ever pay-per-view, All Out, defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event. The ROH World Championship is Jericho's first world title since losing the top AEW belt to Jon Moxley at Revolution 2020.