AEW star Chris Jericho evidently enjoyed watching old matches of WWE legend The Rock on YouTube late Wednesday.

Jericho said although The Rock may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, one shouldn’t forget “how GREAT” the People’s Champion was as a pro wrestler.

In his tweet, Jericho called The Rock “one of the best ever” to perform inside the squared circle:

Going down the @YouTube rabbit hole tonight and one thing is clear….he may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, but my goodness, let’s not ever forget how GREAT @TheRock was in the ring. One of the best ever

The last singles match between The Rock and Jericho took place at a SmackDown taping on April 2, 2002. That year, they had four other singles bouts including a match for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Royal Rumble 2002. In the previous year, they had two more PPV matches at No Mercy 2001 and Vengeance 2001.

Jericho and Rock were also briefly tag partners in 2001, capturing the WWE Tag Team Titles from The Dudley Boyz during the October 22nd episode of RAW. They lost the titles the very next week on SmackDown to the team of Booker T & Test, and started feuding with each other for the WCW World Heavyweight Title.

Jericho and his faction, The Inner Circle, will face The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede Match this Sunday at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Click Here for the full PPV card.

See below for Jericho’s tweet: