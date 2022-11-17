Tony Khan Makes Big AEW Offer To AR Fox

After praising AR Fox in an interview earlier this week, it seems AEW co-owner Tony Khan is ready to take the next steps with the longtime independent talent after his strong showing on "AEW Dynamite" last night. In a video posted to Twitter following the show, backstage correspondent Lexy Nair broke the news to Fox that he was being offered a contract with the company.

"AR Fox, I do have to let you know, we've just gotten word from Tony Khan that you have officially been offered an AEW contract here," Nair told Fox. Fox looked to be slightly surprised by the offer, using a moment to take the news in and then offering up his thanks.

During last night's "AEW Dynamite," Fox teamed up with Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. The group came up short, but Fox seemingly impressed Khan enough to earn a greater opportunity with the company. Prior to that, the talented performer has had a string of appearances for "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."

Along with his work for independent promotions like GCW and PWG, Fox is perhaps best known for his appearances in "Lucha Underground," where he wrestled under the name Dante Fox. In that promotion, Fox had memorable matches against the likes of Swerve Strickland, Ricochet, and more. Along with his in-ring performances, Fox has also built a reputation as a talented trainer, having taught notable wrestlers such as Austin Theory, Jade Cargill, Lee Johnson, and many more.