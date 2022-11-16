AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (11/16): Full Gear Go-Home Show, Jon Moxley Speaks, AEW World Trios Championship Match

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for November 16, 2022!

Tonight is the go-home show for this Saturday's Full Gear PPV, and Tony Khan has put together a stacked event for that. Ahead of their upcoming AEW World Championship match, fans can expect to hear from both MJF and Jon Moxley as they get their final opportunity to gain a psychological edge.

Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson will be teaming up on the show to compete against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, just days before all four men battle in singles competition for the ROH World Championship in a fatal-four-way match.

There is also a title match set for "AEW Dynamite" as Death Triangle will be defending their AEW World Trios Championships against the team of Top Flight and AR Fox.

Toni Storm will also be facing Anna Jay in a match that could have title implications, as this is a title eliminator bout, meaning Jay would get a future shot if she was to win.

Elsewhere, Anthony Bowens will be facing Swerve Strickland in singles action, with both men looking to get momentum for their teams ahead of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match on Saturday at Full Gear. Plus, The Acclaimed are going to be dropping a brand new music video for the first time.

After turning on Wardlow last week, Samoa Joe is going to explain his actions tonight, while Tony Schiavone is also going to sit down and chat with Britt Baker and Saraya before they compete at Full Gear.

Finally, the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament is set to continue as Ethan Page meets Bandido in a semi-final match, with both men looking to book their place at Saturday's PPV.