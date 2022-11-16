Tony Khan 'Really Likes' Indie Star's Work On AEW Dynamite
For the first time since the final days of Lucha Underground's fourth season, AR Fox will be wrestling on TV, teaming with Dante Martin and Darius Martin, who is returning after several months on the shelf from injury, to challenge Pac, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix for the AEW World Trios Championships tonight on "AEW Dynamite." There's a lot of excitement surrounding the match, which involves six world class high flyers, and perhaps no one is more excited than AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan.
During his weekly pilgrimage to Busted Open Radio Wednesday morning, Khan revealed that he was inspired to put Fox on "Dynamite", and to team him with a reunited Top Flight, largely due to Fox's recent work on AEW's shoulder content.
"AR Fox has been really impressive," Khan said. "He impressed a lot of fans on the independents, on "Lucha Underground" before he came to AEW. And then he's been really great on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." I put him in a match with Dante Martin that I was really excited to see, and I thought they had really great chemistry as opponents.
AR Fox Makes 'AEW Dynamite' Debut In Home State
"It got me thinking 'What if they teamed up some day?' And now Darius Martin, Dante's brother, is back in action, back from that injury. And I thought 'What a huge trio this would make.' And really, the perfect trio to challenge a team like the Death Triangle. So that's going to be a tremendous match, I think, tonight."
Fox will be looking to replicate one of his last appearances in Lucha Underground, where he won the promotion's Trios Championships with Killshot (AEW's Swerve Strickland) and Willie Mack by defeating Drago, Pindar, and Vibora (AEW's Luchasaurus), a trio that was managed by current AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. The match came just two weeks after Fox and Strickland battled in a Hell of War match, arguably the most famous match in LU history and of Fox's career to date.
In what will make tonight's moment even more special for Fox, he and Top Flight will challenge for the AEW Trios Titles in Fox's home state of Connecticut. Fox was born in Ansonia, a mere 18-minute drive from "Dynamite's" location tonight in Bridgeport.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription