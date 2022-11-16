Tony Khan 'Really Likes' Indie Star's Work On AEW Dynamite

For the first time since the final days of Lucha Underground's fourth season, AR Fox will be wrestling on TV, teaming with Dante Martin and Darius Martin, who is returning after several months on the shelf from injury, to challenge Pac, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix for the AEW World Trios Championships tonight on "AEW Dynamite." There's a lot of excitement surrounding the match, which involves six world class high flyers, and perhaps no one is more excited than AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan.

During his weekly pilgrimage to Busted Open Radio Wednesday morning, Khan revealed that he was inspired to put Fox on "Dynamite", and to team him with a reunited Top Flight, largely due to Fox's recent work on AEW's shoulder content.

"AR Fox has been really impressive," Khan said. "He impressed a lot of fans on the independents, on "Lucha Underground" before he came to AEW. And then he's been really great on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." I put him in a match with Dante Martin that I was really excited to see, and I thought they had really great chemistry as opponents.